Rising singing sensation to appear at fest

A young singing star who wowed viewers on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) has been added to the Lytham Festival bill.

Talent show finalist 13-year-old Beau Dermott will appear on stage at the West End Proms finale.

She will perform alongside 25 talented youngsters from the North West.

Following her performance on BGT last year, Beau has now signed a major deal with Decca Records to release her debut album, Brave, on August 25.

Beau’s voice is already insured for £1 million by Lloyd’s of London to ensure it is protected, especially while she’s still at school.

Beau shot to fame when her electrifying audition on BGT earned her the golden buzzer from judge Amanda Holden – now Beau’s mentor – taking her straight into the live finals.

Singing ‘Defying Gravity’ from the hit musical Wicked, the YouTube clip of her performance currently has an astounding 24 million views.

Beau will perform on the same stage as West End royaltyon August 6.

Also appearing are Miss Saigon star Lea Salonga, musical theatre group Collabro, Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall, Chicago star Claire Sweeney and Blackpool musical theatre star Jodie Prenger.

Lytham-born rising West End star Lucie Mae Sumner and English National Opera soprano Jo Appleby will all perform too.

n Tickets are on sale now from lythamfestival.com

In addition, it is announced that 35 youngsters from across the North West will also star in West End Proms performing a couple of numbers both on their own and with one of the lead performers.

The group of 6 – 12-year olds were selected following an audition process and are being prepared for their performances by Fylde Stage Academy principle, Di Barron.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “I am thrilled we are able to present some of the best rising talent in musical theatre with West End Proms.

“This is not just a concert, this is a complete show worthy of any West End or Broadway theatre. We are bringing together some of the world’s most talented musical theatre stars and to now welcome Beau and a group of youngsters to take part is wonderful.

“Lytham Festival is all about creating events which appeal to the masses. Each year we try to programme a festival which is wide and varied. We have done that once again this year and I am particularly pleased we are able to include so many young and extremely talented performers in that too.”

To celebrate the announcement, Lytham Festival Hub - the ticket office in the town’s Clifton Square - will be offering a very special Golden Ticket Giveaway this weekend.

One lucky customer will win two VIP tickets to see Wednesday night headliner Olly Murs, a meet and greet with support act Louisa Johnson and an upgrade to the VIP Garden for two.

To be in with a chance of winning the Golden Ticket all you have to do is purchase tickets to any Lytham Festival event at the Lytham Festival Hub this Saturday and you may win the Golden Ticket.

To find out more about Lytham Festival and to purchase tickets go to: www.lythamfestival.com