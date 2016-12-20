Rink’s a cool way to welcome Christmas

Lytham’s Wonder Ice rink is back – to the delight of the town’s traders as well as families galore.

Skaters of all ages were quick to take to the synthetic surface in the Piazza after it was officially opened by mayor of Fylde Coun Christine Akeroyd.

Youngsters enjoy the ice rink in Lytham

The rink has been greeted as a welcome prime festive town centre attraction by the Lytham Business Partnership group of traders, whose chairman Denize Ashton said: “This is a great opportunity for people to come into town after school when all the lights will be on, browse the shops, eat out and try out a bit of skating. It’s a really fun family activity, and nicely rounds off a fantastic year of events and attractions to tempt locals and visitors into town.

“Along with Fylde Council, we are grateful to Alexei Kislitsyn and Natalia Pestova, the former international skaters who run Wonder Ice, for this great facility.

“Alexei and Natalia live locally and they love bringing this to town.”

The rink is open from 11am until late daily except Christmas Day until January 2 and Coun Akeroyd said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome the ice rink back to Fylde. It is festive fun for everyone to enjoy – residents and visitors alike.”

Families enjoying the Wonderice rink at Lytham Piazza

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee, added: “Families love the rink and we are fortunate it is back for this year’s festive season.

“Lytham Piazza’s cafes and restaurants mean families can sit and eat while watching the activities on the ice.”