Rex among highlights of parade

Have your say

Residents of Claremont refused to allow the rain to dampen their spirits at the community’s annual gala.

Although events had to move indoors instead of being held on Claremont Park as planned, the street parade from St Paul’s Worship Centre on Egerton Road still went ahead.

Claremont Gala

Jessica Moseley was crowned the 2017 Gala Queen in a ceremony presided over by Blackpool mayor Coun Ian Coleman and town crier Barry McQueen.

Meanwhile, Rex the Dinosaur was a hit with everyone, while other events include displays, stalls, music and dance acts.

Coun Ivan Taylor, one of the organisers, said: “Unfortunately the weather was not good but we still went ahead with the procession.

“The weather did not stop us and we held the gala queen crowning ceremony inside the community centre.

“It was a big day for the local children and everyone still enjoyed themselves.”

Other attractions on the day included a community cafe while the community policing team also attended.

Plans are already being shaped for next year.