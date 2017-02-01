Review: Good graphics in latest FIFA game

By Finley Hough, Junior Gazette reporter

FIFA 17 is a new video game that is football based.

You make or play as teams and either play against the computer, online or local on the same console.

The tournament based game mode is based in the Women’s World Cup and the normal matches are Match of the Day based.

There is also a journey mode where you as a player choose what to do.

Jessica Lavery, from Year 6 at St Kentigern’s Primary School, Blackpool, said: “This game is awesome! I love the journey mode so much! It’s got good graphics, 50,000 stars!”

FACTS:

Game: FIFA 17

Age rating: 3+

Developers: EA Canada

Consoles: PS3 PS4, XBOX 360, XBOX One and PC/MAC Android and IOS

Genre: Online and Sports

Release date: 27/9/16

Players: 2 Players