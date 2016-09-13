Revamped Layton Rec plans to go on show at Devonshire Primary School

A vision for the future of a popular playground has been unveiled.

Layton Rec, off Collingwood Avenue, is to undergo a makeover with new paths and landscaping features.

Now designers want to get the views of local park users before they start work on developing the open space close to hundreds of new homes where the iconic Queens Park high-rise flats stood.

A consultation event will be held on Thursday at Devonshire Primary School between 4pm-8pm for residents to have their say.

Those behind the scheme say a key part of the design is to take on board the aspirations of those who use and live near the Rec.

Coun Graham Cain, Cabinet Secretary for Blackpool Council, said: “The Rec has always been a well-used piece of open space and the regeneration taking place next door at Queens Park has given us an opportunity to see what improvements could be made.

“The Rec is not just used by Queen’s Park residents but from the whole of Layton and further afield so we want to hear everyone’s views.”

As part of the park is being taken up by Phase 2 of the £22m Queens Park development, council chiefs are obliged to renovate the rest of the space, to the tune of £85,000.

Phase 2 – which included the July 31 demolition of the three remaining high-rise flats – will see 99 new homes built by Lovell.

A separate children’s playground is being built as part of Phase 2.