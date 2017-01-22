Resort singing sensation wows judges on BBC's 'Let It Shine'

His journey to stardom may just be beginning but this Blackpool singer has already come a long way... from working in the box office to standing centre stage.

Kyle Passmore, 27, hit all the right notes with his performance of James Morrison’s ‘You Give Me Something’, when he auditioned for BBC One’s new talent show ‘Let It Shine’ on Saturday.

He scored 19 out of 20 stars and judge Martin Kemp saying he was the ‘three Cs’ needed to succeed in show business: ‘confident, charismatic and comfortable’.

Former Bispham High School pupil Kyle told the Gazette: “The audition went better than I thought it was going to go.

“I knew I could sing and I knew I was a good singer but I didn’t fully believe in myself until I sang and how well it went and the feedback that I got given.

“When I used to look at these people on shows, I never got why they’re emotional but honest to God, when you hear clarification that you’re good at something, it’s like excitement mixed with wanting to shout and cry at the same time.

“To have these people who have done so much in their careers to tell me I’m amazing, it was the confidence boost I was waiting for.”

Kyle will now go through to the ‘collaborations’ stage of the process, which will see him placed in a group. The aim of the competition is to find young men to star in The Band, a stage musical based on the songs of Take That.

Kyle scored top marks from three judges, while Dannii Minogue awarded four out five stars. She said: “You have so much more to give.”

Take That singer and judge Gary Barlow added: “That was five stars with my heart.”

TV and West End star Amber Riley said: “You were putting all your emotion into it. I love when someone loves music as much as I do and you made me feel that.”

Kyle now works as a business analyst for a stocks and shares company in Birmingham, but still visits his family in Blackpool every weekend.

The opportunity to perform on stage was a dream come true for the former box office worker at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

He said: “I’d go to work every day and sneak in the shows and think ‘why can’t I do that’, torturing myself, getting jealous and bitter but not doing anything about it.

“Everything happens for a reason and this competition came at the right time. I needed it to take me out of this weird bubble that I was in and show people what I can do.”