Resort set to bask under scorching September sun

Don’t put the barbies and bikinis away just yet – the mercury is set to tip 26 degrees in Blackpool tomorrow.

Though the town will not see temperatures as high as 31 degrees, a forecast that has sparked fears for health down south, tourists and locals alike will be able too enjoy a 48-hour Indian summer.

Forecasters predict the resort will bask under the September sun for one final summer scorcher, providing a welcome break from the miserable weather of late.

The heatwave comes just days after a severe weather warning for rain was issued ahead of the opening night of the World Fireworks Championships, which saw Australia put on a dazzling display despite the drizzle.

And residents have been told to be aware of disruption due to downpours as late 11pm today, with heavy rain expected – with the potential for ‘large hail, frequent lightning, and strong winds’.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Paul Gunderson, said: “It’s going to be a very warm few days across parts of the UK. The heat is expected to be more widespread both during the day and overnight on Wednesday.”

Public Health England (PHE) issued a heat-health warning – mainly for down south – with Dr Thomas Waite calling on people to be sensible in the sun.

He said: “The hot weather won’t make life difficult for all of us; indeed, many of us will make the most of it when the sun shines.

“But some people may not be able to adapt to the extra strain hot weather will put on their bodies and may feel the ill-effects.

“Each year we hear stories of people who have fallen seriously ill because, even though it’s hotter, they may wear clothes which are too warm for hot weather, they may not drink enough or just try to do too much.”

Residents have been asked to look out for one another, especially the vulnerable, to make sure they’re okay.