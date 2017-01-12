Resort’s first ‘bubble rush’ for hospice

People will be lacing up their running shoes and diving into piles of colourful bubbles to raise cash for Trinity Hospice this summer.

The Bubble Rush, a family friendly 5km run, will take participants through four coloured bubble stations, and will be held on Lawson’s Showground in Blackpool from noon on Saturday, April 1.

People are encourged to sign up early for thefund-raising event to make the most of the Bispham hospice’s early bird offer.

Entry costs £12 for adults and £10 for children until January 31.

After that date the prices will rise to £14 for adults and £12 for children.

Joanna Allitt, fund-raiser at Trinity Hospice, said “It’s a brand new event and it’s going to be the first one nationally this year.

“This is the first time the Bubble Rush has come to Blackpool for Brian House’s 21st birthday.”

Every participant will be given a new white T-shirt to wear for the run, and will also receive a free ‘Bubbler Medal’.

People can sign up for the charity event online at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/2017-bubble-rush.