Resort named in Brexit hit list

A new report has named Blackpool as one of the places in the UK as the least hit by a so-called Brexit.

A think tank analysed the potential impact of both a “hard” and “soft” Brexit on British cities in the 10 years following the implementation of new trade arrangements with the EU.

It is the most prosperous UK cities which will be hit hardest by the downturn ahead, but poorer places across the North and Midlands will find it tougher to adapt

Output in Blackpool would drop by -2 per cent under a hard Brexit and -1 per cent under a soft Brexit.

Aberdeen tops the list for worst-affected in both scenarios, with output down 3.7per cent under a hard Brexit, and down 2.1 per cent under a soft Brexit.

Economic output in places is predicted to be 1.2 per cent lower on average under a soft Brexit scenario in which the UK joins a free trade area with the EU, and 2.3 per cent lower under a hard Brexit where such an area is not immediately in place.

The places least directly affected by either form of Brexit are mostly less prosperous places in the North, Midlands and Wales, according to the Centre for Cities and the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP).

Andrew Carter, chief executive, said: “It is the most prosperous UK cities which will be hit hardest by the downturn ahead, but poorer places across the North and Midlands will find it tougher to adapt.”