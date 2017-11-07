Resort couples marry later

Brides and grooms in Blackpool are among the oldest in the country, according to new figures.

A new study by Hillier Jewellers and data from the Office of National Statistics has revealed the average age of marriage in England and Wales, with Blackpool couples waiting until later in life to tie the knot than any other town or city.

The average marriage age of Blackpool men is 41.1-years-old, while the average age for women is 38.4-years-old.

They are followed shortly by couples from Southend-On-Sea, whose men on average marry at the age of 40.4, and women at 38.

The youngest brides and grooms in the country on average come from Leicester, where men on average marry at 33.9 and women at 31.7-years-old.