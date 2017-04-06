Residents stand together against terrorism in 'moving' tribute to victims of attacks

Silence fell on St John’s Square as residents joined police and faith leaders in paying tribute to the victims of the Westminster terror attack.

Several Blackpool officers attended the Service of Hope to honour those killed by Khalid Masood, who included PC Keith Palmer.

A multi-faith service to commemorate the victims of the Westminster terror attack was held in St John's Square in Blackpool.

Blackpool and Fylde Neighbourhood Watch organised the event, which was led by senior figures representing four different religions.

A spokesman said: “It was heartening to see all sectors of the community standing together.

“It was a strong display of unity, humanity and standing against terrorism.

“It was a moving service and tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack and also of the recent atrocities in Syria, with refugee families from Syria joining the event.

Faith leaders of four different religions led the service.

“The size of the audience reflected the desire to show support for all those affected.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the four faith leaders, Rev Steve Haskett, from St John’s Church; Imam Ashfaq Patel, from Blackpool Central Mosque; Sara Tax, from Blackpool Reform Jewish Congregation and Chirag Khajuria, of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society.

"Similarly, to Sam Blincow, watch liaison officer, and all our partners, Blackpool Council, Blackpool Police and the Winter Gardens, who kindly provided the PA system and staging.”