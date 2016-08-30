Rescuer tells of relief after fire escape

A woman today recalled how she raised the alarm to ensure a mother and baby could get out of a burning house.

Becky Thomas had been alerted by smoke alarms after fire broke out in the ground floor hallway of her home in Peter Street, Blackpool.

Detectives are currently investigating the cause of the blaze which is a suspected arson attack.

Ms Thomas, 31, had to be treated for smoke inhalation following the incident just before 12.45am last Thursday.

Her 36-year-old boyfriend suffered burns to his feet after the pair tried to put the flames out.

A 22-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby from the first floor flat escaped before fire crews arrived.

Ms Thomas said: “My boyfriend and I had been watching TV and then we went to bed.

“He fell asleep but I was awake and I heard the front door open and close. I came out and saw the flames and they were starting to spread up the stairs.

“The smoke alarms were going off like mad.

“My boyfriend got a bucket of water to put the flames out, while I ran up and knocked on the door of the flat upstairs and told my neighbour to get out quickly.

“Thankfully we all got out, because we could have all been trapped.

“Afterwards I was in shock because if I hadn’t heard something, we might not all be here today.”

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident.

Severe damage was caused to a carpet on the first floor, with smoke damage to the ground floor common entrance hallway and to the ground floor and first floor flat common areas.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them with information.

Call police on 101.