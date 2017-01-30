Repairs team fix cash donation

Staff at Beaverbrooks have given some of their sparkle to charity.

The repairs department at Beaverbrooks in St Annes recently donated a fantastic £650 to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Jo Rigby, repairs manager from Beaverbrooks, said: “We are fortunate enough that our company lets us contribute towards charities and this year the repairs department wanted to champion The Alzheimer’s Society.

“We wanted to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Society for a couple of reasons firstly because we have a couple of team members who have family members who have been touched by dementia and so it is very close to their hearts.

“The second reason was that I was able to attend a dementia friend’s session that the Alzheimer’s Society had collaborated with staff at Beaverbrooks.

“This really emphasised to me how care and an open minded attitude can really help someone who has dementia.”

Sue Swire, community fund-raiser Cumbria and Lancashire at Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to the team at Beaverbrooks for this wonderful donation and for raising much needed awareness.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of others to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”

One in three people over 65 will die with dementia

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia; more than half have Alzheimer’s disease.

And in less than 10 years a million people will be living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society provides a National Dementia Helpline.

The number is 0845 300 0336 or visit alzheimers.org.uk