Red carpet to roll at Lowther film premiere

The red carpet is to be rolled out for a glittering film premiere at Fylde’s latest cinema – just days after it opened.

Lowther Pavilion Community Cinema, working with South Fylde Rotarians, has scooped a first in the north of England by arranging an advance screening of the expected smash hit film of the autumn, Breathe.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

Through Rotary Great Britain and Ireland, the distributors are allowing Lowther’s exclusive Northern advance screening as a way of raising awareness and funds for polio research and for supporting Rotary’s aim to see the illness eradicated worldwide.

The gala evening on Saturday October 21 – six days before the film’s general release – will feature a red carpet and Prosecco reception and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Rotary Polio Charity.

Lowther Pavilion only screened its first films last weekend after a donation of £24,000 from the Windmill Society funded the equipment.

Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust, said: “This is a truly ground breaking addition to our autumn programme.”

Lytham Rotary Club president Howard Henshaw added: “Thirty two years ago Rotary International launched its PolioPlus programme to eradicate polio worldwide and we are now on the brink of doing just that. Please join us, enjoy the event and help us generate the funds to finish the job.”

Tickets for the Lowther screening are £15 and available from the box office on (01253) 794221, www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or from any Lytham, St Annes or Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotarian.

Lowther and the Rotary Club are offering five pairs of tickets for the screening.

To have a chance of winning, answer the question ‘how long has Rotary been attempting to end polio with its PolioPlus programme?’

Entries by Wednesday to: Breathe Competition, Lowther Pavilion Theatre, West Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5QQ or by email to boxoffice@lowtherpavilion.co.uk