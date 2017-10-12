Recycling champs race for playground

A Thornton school is in with a chance of winning a new playgruond - made entirely out of recycled material.

Northfold Community Primary School on Ringway launched their own recycling campaign this month as pupils are encouraged to bring in recylables that are not usually found in the recycling bin, such as empty air freshener bottles.

The school was nominated for the Tesco ‘Win a Playground’ competition by Rossall Beach Buddies.

Teaching assistant Julie Ellershaw said: “We have a small playground but we want to expand that because we want the children to get as much exercise as they can at play time.

“They are so excited.

“For the children to go outside and have lots of equipment to play on would mean the world to them.”

The school is one of 21 across the UK in the running for the playground, which will measure 10m by 10m.

The winner of the competition will be decided by an online public vote.

Julie said: “We’re quite a small school and we’re up against some very big schools across the country, so we want to get the word out and get people to vote.

“It’s run in connection with Tesco so they have been talking about doing bag packs in Tesco, but instead of getting paid, getting votes.

“They are asking all their friends and neighbours. Children are making their own posters.

“They are talking to their football teams, their gymnastic teams, their rugby teams trying to get everyboey involved.”

She added:“We are registered as a local collection point so anyone can send their old home care products to us and we will send them off to be recycled. It has put us on the map.”

People can vote for Northfold Community Primary School to be awarded the new playground online at www.tescowinaplayground.co.uk.