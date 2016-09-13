Real sister act at new salon

It’s a real family affair for this duo, who have just opened the first ever hair and beauty salon in the Fylde village of Elswick.

Sisters Cally Wheatbury and Vicky Jacob recently set up the business in the high street, called Sister Sister Hair and Beauty Specialists.

They have lived in the village all their lives and had always dreamed of opening up their own shop to cater for the local community.

Cally, 25, said: “We have both been mobile the past couple of years, after I had worked in a salon for six-and-a-half years.

“I worked mobile for two years – I was so busy and the travel time was cutting in to my working hours, which resulted in me working 12 to 13 hour days, six days a week, to fit clients in.

“My sister, who has been doing beauty for the past 15 years, went mobile nearly three years ago – as she was on maternity having her youngest daughter.

“She was also very busy with clients, while trying to juggle three children and childcare for her youngest.

“Every time the shop in the high street became vacant my sister would say ‘that will be mine one day’ but the timing was never right.

“Now she has completed her family and got business experience, at the age of 33 and I’ve got more experience now, the timing seemed perfect.

“What could be better than working alongside my sister, who is also my best friend!

“We had a dream and decided to go with it. Elswick needed putting on the map, so opening the first hair and beauty salon Elswick has ever had, seemed the best opportunity.

“Now we have our own space, a shop to call our own. We’ve the amazing support from our parents, husbands and family – without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“Now we hope to make the shop grow from strength-to-strength.”

Cally offers all the hair treatments in the salon, for women, gents and children, while Vicky, does the beauty side.