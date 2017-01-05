Rat run woes spark fears for residents

Calls have been made for safety measures after claims motorists are putting pedestrians at risk by using a side road as a rat run to avoid traffic lights.

Community campaigners say drivers are using Sandridge Place in South Shore as a short cut to avoid the signals at the bottom of Squires Gate Lane.

But the road is also used by blind people making their way to the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind on nearby Bosworth Place.

Carole Holmes, from South Shore who is blind and campaigns on behalf of partially sighted people, warned: “Unfortunately people are using Sandridge Place to avoid the traffic lights at the junction with the Promenade.

“But a lot of blind and partially sighted people walk along there with their sticks and guide dogs on their way to the Blind Society.

“People who don’t see well, don’t move quickly and if they have just got off the bus on Squires Gate Lane, they need to cross Sandridge Place.

“I am worried there will be an accident.

“I think it needs a warning sign for drivers or something.”

The concerns were raised at the last meeting on the South Shore Community Partnership, when it was also suggested a 20mph zone could be introduced.

Squires Gate councillor Christian Cox said the council had carried out traffic monitoring in the past “but found there was not enough activity to warrant intervention.”

He added: “However as residents have raised this as a concern again I’ve reopened inquiries into this and they are currently underway.

“I’m currently waiting for updates on this.

“However I’m hopeful we can reach a solution to alleviate this issue for residents as this is a well known shortcut to avoid Starr Gate traffic lights.”

Minutes from the South Shore Community Partnership say a previous traffic count was carried out during a quiet time.

It is hoped to conduct a new survey and to see what further action can be taken dependent on the findings.

Inquiries with the local police team confirmed the area falls outside areas currently considered for community road watch initiatives.

But the area PCSOs are set to take up the concerns and work with the partnership and schools on a possible speed awareness campaign.