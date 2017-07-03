Rapping to beat diabetes

A Blackpool man whose brother almost died from complications due to diabetes has raised cash to help fund the care of people with the condition.

Daniel Heywood’s younger brother Jack Gelber, 21, has spent most of his life in and out of hospital with type one diabetes.

Daniel, who lives on Clifford Road, North Shore, organised a rap and hip-hop music event at his local pub to raise funds for Diabetes UK in his honour.

Speaking about the event, which took place at Bar 19 on Thursday, Daniel said: “It went perfectly well. There were even more people turning up than we expected, more than 200.

“My brother has got diabetes that he has to take insulin for. He has always had it.

“It has affected his life quite drastically.

“He had to come out of work due to it. He got turned down by the army when he applied because being on the battle front and having diabetes, you can’t guarantee that it’s going to be controlled.

“When he was 12 years old his mum was ringing paramedics every other weekend due to complications.

“He’s in and out of hospital all the time.”

Blackpool grime band Loyalty Over Everything (LOE) performed at the daytime event, which also featured a special guest performance from Jack himself, who is a fan of hip-hop and rap.

Daniel said: “We are still collecting the money but hopefully we’ve raised £300 or £400.

“We are already thinking of doing another event but for Cancer Research.”