Raising more than a smile for charities

A kind-hearted Fylde trio handed over almost £3,000 to charities including a cancer support group at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Friends Emma Oldfield, Zoe Harrison and Debbie Malings held a fundraising night at Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, with the proceeds being split between the Phoenix Bowel Cancer Support Group and the Colitis UK charity.

The event raised £2,873.50 and the Phoenix group was handed its share at a special party for members.

The group is run by patients and volunteers and meets at 7pm on the first Tuesday of every month in the Macmillan Unit at the hospital.

Zoe, from Kirkham, wanted to support the group after seeing how her mum, who is a member, helps others.

She said: “When I see the way she has helped to change people’s lives, I am so inspired by her.

“Some people who have had bowel cancer lack the confidence to go out. My mum gives them the support they need to get through it.

“My mother-in-law passed away three years ago and I did a similar event for Trinity Hospice. I wanted to give something back.

“We are amazed at the outcome of our recent event and our sincere thanks must go to everyone who helped us make it such a success.”

Emma, also from Kirkham, who has Crohn’s disease, said: “With Crohn’s and colitis it can get to a stage where it can turn into bowel cancer.

“That was why it was important for Zoe and her mum to be part of it.

“Everyone was so supportive of our event. It was a wonderful evening and the quiz was hilarious. We would love to do it all again next year.”

Sandra Peet, chairman of the Phoenix group, said: “The money will be used for activities to help give people their confidence back.

“We are not a medical support group – it’s for people who have gone through the same things to share their experiences.”

Brian Peet, Sandra’s husband and one of the group’s supporters, said: “Nearly everyone at the event had been touched in some way or had family affected by colitis, Crohn’s disease or bowel cancer.”

For information about the Phoenix Bowel Cancer Support Group visit www.phoenixgroupbvh.com. Alternatively, call 01772 683790 or email sandrapeet7@aol.com

This is not a medical helpline. If you have a medical question, contact your doctor or medical advisor.