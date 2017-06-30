Raising a glass to military heroes at black-tie event

The nation’s military personnel – past, present and future – were honoured at a special gala dinner to mark the end of Armed Forces Week in Blackpool.

The glamorous black-tie event, held in the Norbreck Castle Hotel, on Queens Promenade, Blackpool, brought to a close a week of celebrations and activities, aimed at recognising the work being carried out by members of the Armed Forces and thank them for their loyal service.

The week’s packed line-up included a career information day at the Houndshill Shopping Centre, an afternoon tea dance at the world-famous Tower Ballroom, a service of dedication at Fylde Memorial Arboretum and a military concert at the Nobreck Castle Hotel.

The events kicked off with a huge Armed Forces Day celebration in St John’s Square, organised with Blackpool BID.

The grand gala dinner is considered by many to be the highlight of the annual Armed Forces Week. Members of the Armed Forces, veterans, families, friends and supporters enjoyed a four-course meal, while being treated to the musical of the Stowe Brass band.

There was also a raffle, followed by entertainment from a top-class cabaret line-up and band.

