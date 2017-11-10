Raising a cup and funds for the hospice

Fundraisers put the kettle on and sat down for a brew to help a good cause.

Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity Hospice organised a coffee morning, which took place at St Teresa’s Church Hall, in Cleveleys, to raise money for the Bispham-based hospice.

Maureen Pemberton, Wyn Meeson and Linda Warwick

Trinity provides a range of care services, including palliative care, for people across the Fylde coast.

It receives little in the way of Government funding and is almost entirely reliant on donations and fundraising.

Guests at the coffee morning were able to enjoy tea and coffee and cakes.

There was also a raffle and tombola.

Colette Brown and Beth Lindsay

Kath Burn, one of the organisers, said: “It was a great, well-supported coffee morning.”

The event raised £563 for Trinity.

The Thornton Cleveleys Friends are holding another event today.

A Christmas fair is taking place, at Thornton Methodist Church, Victoria Road East, Thornton, between 10am to 1pm.

Mary Leavy and Eileen O'Connor

Entrance is £1, which includes tea/coffee.

It will feature various stalls – including crafts, cakes, bric-a-brac, books, cards and jewellery, as well as a raffle and tombola.

Bacon butties will be available.

Maureen McCrea, Elaine Ward and Elaine Mercer

Kath Burn, Kath Ashfield and Anne Hill

Sisters Michelle Moliner and Victoria Casson