Raising a cup and cash

Colleagues at a Cleveleys bank put the kettle on for a very good cause – and raised more than £800.

Devon Park, who works at the Clevleys branch of Santander, organised a Macmillan coffee morning at the bank, to help give something back to the charity.

Her family recently had experience of the work Macmillan does, when her dad Carl was diagnosed with cancer at the end of July.

The 24-year-old, from Fleetwood, said: “It was a real shock to the system.

“You never really think it will happen to you.

“We experienced what Macmillan do, and they are absolutely amazing.

“They give great support to the whole family, as well as the patient.

“And you don’t realise it’s all charity-funded.

“The care people received is fantastic.

“Macmillan have just been brilliant for us as a family.

“My dad is doing well now with treatment, we’re really pleased about that.

“I felt I wanted to do something, to put something back.

“I decided to organise a coffee morning, but add a raffle and make it a big event,

“We also held a colouring children’s competition, which proved really popular and had lots of entries.

“The coffee morning and raffle took quite a lot of work and organisation, but it was worth it.

“My colleagues were all really supportive.

“Santander matched the amount we raised, which was great. Altogether it’s £814 which is a massive achievement.

“It’s really good to work for a company which is so supportive.

“Everybody helped out and did the fundraising together.

“Some of my colleagues wore fancy dress on the day, green T-shirts and tutus.

“There was just an amazing atmosphere in the branch on the day.

“There was a real buzz and the customers all said they enjoyed it too.

“We had tea and coffee, cakes and a raffle with some fantastic prizes.

“We had around 15 to 20 prizes, including a luxury hamper, hand-made pottery, beauty vouchers, a month’s gym membership, vouchers for meals and tickets to attractions like the Sandcastle and Blackpool Zoo.

“It was really successful.

“We all really enjoyed getting involved.”

Macmillan provides support and help for those diagnosed with cancer.

There is a Macmillan Cancer Support at Blackpool Victoria Hospital which provides treatment, help, information and support to cancer victims across the Fylde coast.