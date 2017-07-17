Railcard holders eye Blackpool destination

Blackpool is the second most popular summer seaside destination for railcard holders, according to new analysis.

Brighton was the most visited beach resort by passengers travelling on discounted fares in July and August last year, train operator representative the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

Four million railcard customers - such as people under 25, over 60 or travelling in a pair - made more than 130 million journeys last year, saving up to a third off most fares.

Train ticket prices rose by an average of 2.3 per cent across Britain in January, with next year’s increase in regulated fares linked to this month’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation.

RDG managing director of customer experience Jacqueline Starr said: “The railway is connecting people with the great British seaside and supporting local businesses as money-saving railcards give people extra cash to spend on seaside treats like ice cream, fish and chips or a stick of rock.”

Also in the Top 10 are Bournemouth, Southend, Ramsgate, Scarborough, Eastbourne, Skegness, Colwyn Bay and Bridlington.