Queen Shannon lifts crown at Miss Blackpool grand final

It was girl power all the way at the Miss Blackpool grand final.

The glamorous night took place at the aptly-named Paradise Room, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where a crowd – aged from five to 90 – watched the 17 finalists take to the stage for the popular annual pageant.

Miss Blackpool 2017, Shannon Marie Hamill. Photo by Dave Hughes

The show opened with all the contestants taking part in a dance routine to Gloria Gaynor’s hit I Will Survive, with choreography by Claire McDowell from Angels Elite.

Shannon Marie Hamill was crowned as Miss Blackpool 2017 after impressing the judges.

In second place was Eden Paige Kippax and third, Beth Talbot.

On the judging panel were celebrity make-up artist Sean Maloney, Miss Blackpool 2014 Joanna Johnson, female vocalist Rebecca Louise Emberton, and sponsor of Miss Blackpool and Miss Blackpool 2016, Beth Maxwell. The comperes for the evening were beauty queen Hollie Robinson and Ian Tolley. There was also entertainment from magician Darren Robinson and Rebecca sang a set.

Youngsters from Angels Elite Kidz, aged between seven and 12, performed three dance routines – to Michael Jackson, the Blues Brothers and to keep with the girl power theme, to the Spice Girls.

There was also a raffle supporting Blackpool Polar Bears.

Karen Jean Cookson, from organisers Angels Elite, said: “What a magical night, it was just amazing. We had such a fabulous bunch of contestants. It was wonderful seeing how they all help each other.

“They didn’t stop rehearsing from 9 til 4, non-stop to put on a professional show for friends and family.

“It was so nice to see an age range from five, to 90, in the audience supporting Miss Blackpool.

“We were very excited to have celebrity make-up artist Sean Maloney and his team doing the contestants’ make-up this year and hair by Ben Heyes. All the girls looked absolutely stunning.

“The opening scene just blew me away. Our theme was girl power and seeing the 17 girls perform a choreographed dance routine, wearing their own sparkly dresses was fantastic.

“The next round was beachwear, swimwear and sarongs.

“Then came a chance for the contestants to show their personalities with a catwalk routine sponsored by Beth Dust Aesthetics of Thornton, which is run by Miss Blackpool 2016 Beth Maxwell.

“The next round was evening wear. We felt so proud of all the contestants, this is the most nerve-wracking experience for them, as they walk down the catwalk to a microphone and introduce themselves. You can imagine, to a room full of people watching, this isn’t easy, but everyone of them did it so professionally.

“It was wonderful to see, given how nervous some of the girls were, their confidence on-stage.

“Angels Elite kids performed three dance routines, including five of the girls performing to the Spice Girls, with sponsored outfits from Mega Fancy Dress.

“The audience loved them.

“The Paradise Room looked fantastic, we would like to thank the Pleasure Beach for putting the magic into the competition stage and lighting was spectacular.

“We are also grateful to everyone who donated raffle prizes and to all our helpers – Bev, Steve, Victoria and Angels Elite Kids helpers Charlene and Lesley. The competition was photographed by Howard Barton and filmed by Christopher and Mathew.

“Anyone who would like photos or DVD from the night can get in touch with Angels Elite.”