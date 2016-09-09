Pupils sent home after school evacuated amid ‘battery fumes’ alert

Hundreds of children have been sent home after their school was evacuated earlier this morning.

Aspire Academy, in Blackpool Old Road, was cleared by staff after two batteries in the server room were found to have blown overnight and given off dangerous fumes, a spokesman said.

A commanding officer and crew from Blackpool fire station are at the scene, with firefighters in protective clothing and breathing masks entering the building to assess the situation.

Around 642 pupils at the school, run by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), were taken to the sports hall as a precaution while parents were contacted.

Once permission was granted, they were then allowed home. Around 50 remain.

Aspire opened last November on the site of the old Collegiate High School.

