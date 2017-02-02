Pupils’ eyes are opened at Slavery Museum

Grace Larkin, Junior Gazette reporter

Year 5 children from St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy have been learning about slavery and also about persuasive writing.

So we wrote very persuasive letters – even if I do say so myself – to convince our teachers to take us to the Liverpool Slavery Museum. It worked!

For some of us it was our first time in Liverpool!

Here are a few reasons I gave to persuade my teachers we should go: good behaviour, trips are more fun than staying in class and to learn more about slavery.

At the museum we learnt about human rights.

A human right is something a person wants to fight for as a right in life.

We created a poster informing others of the different human right we had found out about.

My human right was the right to an education.

We also found out about the right to free speech, the right to seek refuge and the right to play and the right to be equal.

Next we went up to the museum and explored the ancient artefacts of African slavery and found out about people who had fought for human rights; including all about Nelson Mandela.

On the way back to school I was running through the wonderful day I had in my head.

Then I suddenly realised my day wouldn’t have been so good without my fabulous friends and my amazing teachers Mrs Crouch and Mrs Lee.

Thank you for taking us to the museum and for us to learn about things we will never forget.