Pupils dig in to spruce up garden

Children from St John’s Primary School helped spruce up a town centre garden,

The Year Three pupils joined ward councillors Mark Smith and Ian Coleman to plant new flowers in Sparrow Park in front of the Salvation Army Citadel on Raikes Parade in Blackpool.

Many of the pupils live within a short walk of Sparrow Park

Coun Smith said: “The children enjoyed planting the flowers and getting their hands dirty with the direction of the grounds team.

“Many of the pupils live within a short walk of Sparrow Park and will be able to see the plants blossom over the summer months, and were proud of what they had achieved.”