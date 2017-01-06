Pub attack suspect answers CCTV plea

A man has been identified following an assault at a pub in Bilsborrow.

A member of staff was punched to the face while attempting to diffuse an on-going altercation at Guys Thatched Hamlet on St Michael’s Road, at around 2am on January 1.

The 21-year-old man suffered a fractured cheekbone during the incident.

Following a CCTV appeal for information, a man has come forward and is assisting police with their enquiries in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 122 of January 3.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.