Protesters plagued by noise meet MP

Residents on a Blackpool street plagued by noise from heavy machinery have vowed to continue their protest for as long as night time work continues.

People living on Coopers Way say the noise from the nearby Network Rail building site is causing some residents to get just three hours sleep each night.

On Monday, cars were parked by residents blocking the entrance to the site, where they remained as of yesterday afternoon.

Protesters met with Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard and Network Rail representative Andrew Morgan to discuss their cause. One resident said: “Last weekend when it really reached a crescendo, one lady didn’t get any sleep for 48 hours. My tinnitus is out of control. I can’t even hear my own voice. Enough is enough.”

In a 14-point manifesto, residents detailed what developments they hoped to see at the site, including ‘no comings and going or work done within the compound of in the street after 7pm’, ‘a traffic marshall to escort delivery vehicles along the 5mph zone, and that ‘every care must be taken not to disturb the neighbourhood along Coopers Way’.

A spokesman said the points were ‘flexible’ - but that they would not stand for any further late-night work disrupting their sleep - something Network Rail could not guarantee. Residents promised the protest would be escalated should diggers and cement mixers continue operating before 6am.

Paul Maynard MP said: “With such a large engineering scheme some disruption is always going to occur. At the same time Network Rail should take every step possible to ensure the disruption to residents is minimised.

“I have asked Network Rail to come up with creative solutions for the residents of Cooper’s Way and I look forward to seeing how they respond to this challenge.”

SimonEvans, spokesman for Network Rail, said: “We are doing all we can to ensure that we are as considerate as neighbours as we can be, and that includeskeeping noise to a minimum. We have a major engineering scheme going on here to improve the railway in and out of Blackpool, which obviously is good news for Blackppool, and our conversations with residents have been positive.

“We realise that noise at night is awful to put up with and we will try minimize it, but if there are times where we can’t avoid it we will try to give them notice.”