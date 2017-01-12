Protest group calls it a day

A campaign group which fought a tireless battle to prevent a gas storage facility being granted has decided to wind down its activities.

Protect Wyre Group (PWG) was a collective of residents from across the borough who pooled their individual expertise to fight against the plans energy firm Canatxx and its successor, Halite.

The companies wanted to store millions of cubic metres of gas in salt seams under the River Wyre, between Fleetwood and Preesall.

However, after the gas storage proposals were rejected at four planning inquiries, the Government gave the scheme the green light to a smaller scheme in 2015.

Halite has not yet set any date for when the work will begin but says preparations are continuing.

But the Protect Wyre group says that, given the fact the scheme has finally been approved, it has no further role to play at this stage.

Ian Mulroy, chairman of Protect Wyre Group, has confirmed the decision on the group’s website.

He stated: “With planning permission finally granted, PWG’s coordinating role is over as there is nothing to be done now until development commences.

“Then it will be under the auspices of the regulatory planning authorities to ensure that the development complies with the planning laws and is as safe and ecologically sound as they can make it.

“To this end we have decided to suspend PWG’s formal role for the foreseeable future as there is nothing ‘area wide’ that requires this level of coordination.

“We thank those who financially supported our efforts through direct donations and shop collections.

“PWG winds up with a bank balance of £1,194 which has been donated to the North West Air Ambulance.”