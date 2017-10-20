Properties evacuated in Cleveleys after 'gas leak' fears

A woman collapsed at her home and properties were evacuated in Cleveleys over fears of a gas leak, say police.

Emergency services were called to an elderly woman's home on Leicester Avenue at around 10.30pm on Thursday, October 19.

Emergency services attended the scene and evacuated neighbouring properties

The woman was found collapsed and witnesses reported a strong smell of gas coming from inside her property.

Fire crews and gas engineers attended the scene and evacuated neighbouring properties.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of an elderly woman who had collapsed at her home with a strong smell of gas coming from her property.

"Fire and rescue teams attended and adjoining properties were evacuated.

"The woman was checked over but is not thought to have been seriously injured.

"There wasn't a gas leak in the end it seems an appliance had been left on."

Police say the operation was stood down by midnight.