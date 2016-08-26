Prom homes bid finally wins approval

Work is set to start in the next few weeks on the construction of 86 apartments in South Shore after councillors finally approved the scheme.

Blackpool’s Planning Committee agreed an application for a site on the corner of New South Promenade and Harrow Place after hearing the proposal had been scaled back.

Previously they had deferred the proposals after residents raised concerns about the height of the building and parking provision.

Ron Richardson, a member of the consortium behind the development, said: “The scheme, which is being privately funded, will transform the buildings into spacious, well designed quality apartments for sale.

“The apartments are not for rental and are not to be used as HMOs, Blackpool already has far too many of these.

“Hopefully the decision will provide a landmark building that this town can be proud of.

“Furthermore the intention is to complement Blackpool Council’s regeneration plans for the adjacent crescent to the north.

“The developers will begin work in the next couple of weeks, once a few legal formalities are sorted.”

The height has been reduced from eight stories to five with one penthouse apartment on the celebration corner.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden welcomed the decision.

He said: “It is potentially a crucial step which builds on other efforts to revitalise this part of South Shore.

“We really need to make this an area which is attractive for new residents and visitors alike while preserving the needs of existing residents along the Promenade.”

Coun Alistair Humphreys, who represents Squires Gate ward was delighted at the plans being passed.

He said: “I am thrilled such a forward-thinking plan for accommodation in Squires Gates has been accepted.

“Due to fruitful and necessary community consultation, it has been great to have been, however small, a part of the process in getting the scheme off the ground.

“I am sure it will be not only great for the general look of the Promenade, but just as importantly the economy of Squires Gate.”