Prom closed after blaze at Blackpool hotel

The Promenade has been closed after a ruptured gas main led to a major fire at a North Shore hotel, say fire services.

Around 40 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze that led to 14 people being evacuated from a neighbouring property, say police.

Seven pumps were called to fight the blaze

The fire happened in the early hours of 16 January at the North Beach Hotel in North Shore, a hotel which describes itself as 'budget accommodation'.

The fire has been extinguished but traffic diversions are still in place on The Promenade between Springfield Road and Bank Street.

Nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The owner of the premises was watching TV in her flat when she heard a loud bang and smelt smoke. The fire alarm activated and she went to investigate the origin of the fire.

"She opened the door to the basement and saw sparks in the vicinity of the electrical intake cupboard. The smoke began to get worse so she decided to evacuate the premises and call 999.

"The fire involved the electric intake equipment which caused the nearby gas main feeding the premises to rupture and ignite. This could not be extinguished until the gas supply had been isolated externally by the National Grid at around 05:00.

"Electricity North West also attended to isolate the main electrical intake into the premises. The Promenade was closed during the incident and may remain closed during this morning.

"All persons were accounted for and properties either side were evacuated due to concerns of smoke spread and high levels of carbon monoxide detected. Blackpool Borough Council re located residents to a nearby respite centre to provide shelter.

"The live electrical intake, leaking gas main and the fire being located in the basement all made firefighting particularly difficult. The Fire Investigation will continue during daylight hours to confirm the cause of the fire."

According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue the property suffered severe fire and smoke damage.