Project Update: Work starts to upgrade popular hotel but spa plan put on hold

Work has started to refurbish the Ruskin Hotel as part of a £500,000 investment in the premises on Albert Road, Blackpool.

Bedrooms at the 71-room property are being upgraded and a new function room is being built. However proposals to install spa facilities have been put on hold at the moment.

Grosvenor Hotel, Albert Road, Blackpool, pictured in 2010

Tony Banks, who bought the Ruskin earlier this year, wants to buy the Grosvenor Hotel next door which has been closed for several years, before starting work. He hopes to add that to his portfolio, which also includes The Royal Carlton, The Royal Seabank, The Boston and Southbank, hotels, before starting on the spa project. However at the moment, he says the London-based owners of the Grosvenor are refusing to sell.

Planning permission has been granted to build a first floor bridge to link the back of the Ruskin with an accommodation block and garage which will be refurbished to create the spa.

Mr Banks, of Blackpool Promotions, said: “The Grosvenor is derelict, so I am apprehensive about investing a lot of money in the Ruskin with a derelict building next door. “I am hoping the owners will come to their senses and sell it to me. “I have spoken to the council to see if they would be prepared to compulsory purchase it and sell it to me. “It is not good for Blackpool to have a derelict hotel in the main holiday area. So at the moment the spa is on hold. “But we are refurbishing bedrooms and building a function room in the Ruskin. The work has been planned so it does not affect the operation of the hotel which has 100 per cent occupancy.”