PROJECT UPDATE: New sea defences in south Fylde

Investment will protect homes and conserve natural features

£20m sea defence project go-ahead



What’s happening?

Contracts have now been formalised for work to begin on a £19.4m investment in new sea defences in south Fylde.

Work is due to begin either by the end of the year or the start of 2018 on the scheme between Fairhaven Lake and Seafield Road, also known as Granny’s Bay between Lytham and St Annes.

VBA Joint Venture Ltd has been appointed as contractor for the DEFRA-funded project, after winning a competitive tendering process.

What does the work entail?

The first phase will include steel sheet piling works, followed by the new seawall profile being formed.

The next stage will see pre-cast concrete units being lifted into place.

The promenades will also be re-surfaced.

The scheme will take two years to complete.

Why is it needed?

The sea defences have been designed to protect thousands of homes from the threat of flooding.

The current coastal defences date back to the late 1890s and are in a poor condition, requiring emergency repairs every year to prevent a breach.

The measures will also help preserve natural features including over-wintering bird roosts and are designed to last another 100 years.

Reaction:

Coun David Eaves, chairman of the operational management committee for Fylde Council, said: “This is the largest capital project to be undertaken in the history of Fylde Council. “After all our hard work I’m delighted to see the contract now executed for the scheme.

“As well as protecting peoples’ homes we have also considered sustainability and economic growth with the scheme providing an asset that both residents and visitors can come to relax and enjoy our beautiful coastline.”