Project update; Lytham restaurant investment

Work is underway to convert the former Royal Bank of Scotland in Clifton Square in Lytham into a restaurant and bar.

The scheme was granted planning permission by Fylde Council in November last year. Meanwhile last month, further planning approval was granted for a glazed single storey extension to the building which will include a new balustrade. Applicant Charles Furnell already operates a number of other licensed venues in Lytham including Barrique and Capri.

The ground floor and first floor are being altered to create a restaurant with an ancillary bar. This will include the removal of a wall on the ground floor. Work will also include internal refurbishment and fitting out of the premises. Any original features will be conserved, and it is proposed to retain a traditional feel to the building. External architectural features of the landmark will also be retained to ensure it remains in keeping with the conservation area. Some windows will be removed to enable a glazed canopy to be fitted allowing diners to eat al fresco.

A statement accompanying the planning application for the canopy says the building has been empty since August 2015. It adds: “The applicants propose to invest considerable monies to repair and restore this building while bringing it back into a commercial viable use. “The introduction of dining to the front of the unit will provide a more active frontage to the building and the street scene as a whole, having a positive effect on the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre and conservation area.” It adds: “The proposal will not only secure the long-term future of the building but create a positive addition to both the town centre and the conservation area as a whole.”