Project update - expansion of Blackpool holiday village gets go ahead

Planning permission has been granted for an additional 31 caravans at Marton Mere Holiday Village.

The scheme for the park, on Mythop Road in Marton, also includes new access roads and parking areas, landscaping and footpath improvements. Blackpool Council’s planning committee approved an application by Bourne Leisure Ltd after being reassured the project would not put the site at risk of flooding. The area to be redeveloped is immediately to the west of the existing holiday village. A previous planning application had sought permission for 55 new static caravans, but the number was reduced following objections from members of the public.

The proposal involves the loss of around a quarter of an area of open land identified as meeting community needs. However a report to councillors says this would be “offset by enhancements to the remaining open land”. This includes planting new vegetation to improve biodiversity, and retaining a 100 metre swathe of open land linking the site to Marton Mere.

Around 40 objections to the application were received, from nearby residents and others concerned about the impact on the Marton Mere nature reserve. People were worried about the loss of habitat and that there could be noise and disturbance from the additional caravans. Bourne Leisure said the development was part of a package “aimed at enhancing both the tourism offer of the park and nature conservation interests.”

In their assessment of the scheme, planning officers said: “In this case the economic and social benefits of the proposal, together with the mitigating environmental benefits mean that on balance approval is recommended.”

Read more about the plans here