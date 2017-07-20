Project update: Enterprise zone is taking off

Work to build units as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is now well underway.

Dakota Court on Amy Johnson Way is now taking shape and is being marketed for sale or rent. Construction started in March on a series of units of up to 20,000 sq ft on the site close to the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Trade and Wise Energy.

The enterprise zone has been operating since April 2016. The aim is to offer businesses incentives to set up in the area and boost the local economy by creating jobs. Businesses can qualifyfor business rates relief of up to £275,000 over five years. Target sectors include the energy industry, advanced manufacturing and engineering, food and drink manufacture and the digital and creative sector

The enterprise zone at Blackpool Airport is now home to more than 200 businesses and around 1,500 employees. It has already attracted 28 new companies and is hosting 450 new jobs in the area. It is expected to add an extra 2,500 jobs over the next 24 years.

Earlier this year the £5m Enterprise Court project was also launched. It will see 50 new units built on a 3.6 acre site near the council’s Lightworks building, an extra office floor built at Amy Johnson House plus work to finish off warehouse buildings further along Amy Johnson way on the other side of the Chamber of Commerce. Businesses have already moved into phase one, with a second phase in the pipeline. The enterprise zone is also set to be a centre of excellence for the energy sector, hosting the flagship Lancashire Energy HQ, by Blackpool and The Fylde College on the site of the former airport terminal. That development is backed by £6.2m of Growth Deal funding and is due to open in September.