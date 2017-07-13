Project Update: Developer says its new homes in Blackpool are ‘meeting aspirations’

The first phase of new homes being built at Redwood Point by Kensington Developments is now well underway.

The company says nearly half of the initial tranche of 40 properties on the site between Moss House Road and Progress Way in Blackpool have already been sold off-plan. The first completions on the development are expected by the autumn. Meanwhile this weekend sees the official opening of the marketing suite and three show homes.

There is planning permission in place for 422 new homes in total on the land. The current phase will feature a range of three, four and five bedroomed houses, plus landscaped areas including natural water features at the entrance to the development. The total has been reduced from original proposals of 579 houses.

When the scheme was first put forward, many residents objected to the plans due to the loss of open space on Marton Moss. The council approved the scheme but introduced restrictions to protect other areas of the Moss. A spokesman for Kensington Developments said : “We have gone to great lengths to design a development which meets our customers’ needs and aspirations, and given that nearly half of the first phase of 40 properties has already been sold off-plan, it is clear our vision for Redwood Point is already proving to be a huge success. “We plan to create a spectacular impression along the development frontage on Progress Way and this along with the quality of our homes will mark this development out as something very special indeed.” Prices start at £174,995 (£139,996 under the government’s Help To Buy scheme) and go up to £574,995.

Read more here