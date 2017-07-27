Professor’s delight at new 3D hologram

Have your say

People can experience ‘the ultimate science lesson’ with Professor Brian Cox at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

A wax figure of the physicist has been added to the attraction’s star-studded line-up, along with a unique 3D hologram – the first of its kind in the UK.

The hologram, showing the professor accompanied by diagrams of the solar system, will educate visitors about the universe.

Professor Cox said: “When first I got the call and they said we want to make a figure of you for Madame Tussauds, my first reaction was ‘well, I’m not famous enough’.

“I must have been about 10-years-old, I remember seeing figures being made of the queen, of Michael Jackson, very vividly.

“The sitting process is surprising because it’s so high-precision.

“Every possible measurement is made.

“It’s a combination of very old techniques that go all the way back to the 19th century, making very high-precision of the head and body, but also 21st century digital scanning techniques.

“Every single detail is measured, even gum colour, which surprised me.”

Madame Tussauds general manager Matthew Titherington said: “The one-of-a-kind 3D hologram of Professor Cox, as well as the specially designed solar system exhibit, is something totally unique to the attraction – a UK first – which will hopefully both excite and educate guests in equal measure.”

“We can’t wait to see our visitors reaction at Brian’s arrival to the attraction.”