Probe into suspicious fire in Blackpool

A suspected arson attack in Blackpool is being investigated by police and fire officers
Firefighters were called to a first floor flat at Progress Court, Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, at around 1.20am today.
Three appliances attended and six officers wearing breathing apparatus were deployed to make sure everyone was accounted for.
They remained at the scene for two hours.
The cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate.
