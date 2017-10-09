Prize first hope for Hall’s plays

Lytham Hall’s summer open air theatre programme is in line for a prestigious tourism award for the first time.

The four-play season, which has been an annual feature at the Hall since 2010, is one of six finalists in the small events category at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The plays regularly raise thousands of pounds for the Hall restoration fund and recent performances have been have attracting increasing audiences.

This year, the Hall drew the largest attendance in the country for the Illyria company’s touring productions of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado and Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Theatre organiser Julian Wilde will be interviewed by a judging panel later this month and the winners will be announced at the presentation evening at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom on November 9.

Julian said: “We are delighted to have been nominated and have reached the final six.

“It will especially please the many volunteers at Lytham Hall who put considerable time and effort into making visitors feel personally welcomed as they arrive for an open air play.

“We always aim to ensure that the quality of the experience in such a beautiful setting is first-class and the team of volunteers do an admirable job.

“The financial support and encouragement of our patrons from the local business community is also essential and it has been heartening that they have increased in number from just five in 2010 to 22 this year.”