Prisoner on the run from HMP Kirkham

A man sentenced to five years in prison has absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Lee Leatherbarrow, 27, went missing from the open prison yesterday.

He was sentenced to five years in prison at Chester Crown Court in February 2016 for aggravated vehicle taking, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal a vehicle.

Leatherbarrow, formerly of Newton-le-Willows, is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a frog on his right arm.

He has links to the Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester areas.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information leading to Leatherbarrow’s whereabouts.

“Enquiries are on-going to locate him and we would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604193 quoting log reference 1593 of July 11.