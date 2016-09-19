Primm and proper fashion shoot at the Pier

Blackpool’s North Pier provided the stunning backdrop for a photoshoot of locally-designed and made vintage fashionwear.

Designer Sarah Loftus, the creator of St Annes-based Primm Rose Clothing, says she selected the iconic attraction for the shoot due to its traditional British seaside feel.

Ingrid Burton-Mulhal along Blackpool North Pier for the Vintage Fashion Show

Sarah, who studied a national diploma in fashion and clothing, at Blackpool And the Fylde College, quit her day job in May this year and set up her own vintage/retro clothing brand.

Her passion for clothes-making and fashion started in childhood, when she began hand-sewing dresses for her Barbie dolls.

She said: “I left college in 2009 and spent a few years bouncing from job to job, wondering what to do with my life.

“When I wandered into a fabric shop in 2012 and decided I’d try to get back into my sewing and dress-making.

Pippa Fitt and Anne Hindle along Blackpool North Pier for the Vintage Fashion Show

“It was always something which helped me to chill and gave me something to focus on.

“Sewing around my work was great, but tiring. In May this year, after taking some time off work to put myself first, I made the decision to quit my job.

“I loved my job, but I had to put myself first – and I haven’t looked back.

“It’s been hurdle after hurdle, but like most of my life, I’ve jumped over those hurdles.

“I’m so thankful for the supportive people around me, I appreciate them immensely.”

Sarah describes herself as “in love” with vintage/retro style.

She said: “I love the elegant styles, combined with the quirkiness of modern prints and techniques.

“I’ve tried many times to get up and running, but never really believed in myself – but something is different this time.

“There’s a spark and belief from strangers. If you want to do something and truly make it work, the don’t give up.”

She chose Blackpool’s famous North Pier for the backdrop for her fashion shoot because she wanted to capture that traditional British holiday resort feel.

“I thought of the North Pier, because I wanted the great British seaside.

“It was a lovely day, there’s the incredible carousel on the pier, as well as the spectacular sunset lounge.

“It just ticked all of the boxes.”

Visit primmrose.co.uk or search on Facebook for Primm Rose clothing.