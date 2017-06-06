Prime Minister’s a bit flaky over cake issue

Theresa May might think she’s got all the right ingredients for General Election success - but one Lancashire delicacy certainly gave her food for thought on the campaign trail.

The Prime Minister revealed her Saturday job as a schoolgirl was in a bakery as she stopped off to meet bakers in Lancashire at the start of a blitz in the final days of campaigning.

But despite the teenage stint in the world of baked goods, the she was unable to identify a Chorley cake, a regional speciality.

Mrs May is visiting North Wales, the south west and south east over the course of the day.

As she chatted to Conservative supporters at Scotch Bakery in Fleetwood, Mrs May said: “My Saturday job at school was in a bakery.”

“I’ve learnt something today,” she added. “I’d never heard of Chorley cake before.”

Chorley cakes are flattened, currant-filled pastry cakes, traditionally associated with Chorley.

Dawn Park, 50, shop manager at Bakers Glover’s, Fazakerley Street, Chorley, gave her reation.

She said: “Obviously we’re all proud to be from the area we’re from, aren’t we indeed.

“To be honest, I thought Chorley Cake was a little bit more well spread than that.

“Chorley Cake needs to get out into the big wide world, doesn’t it?”

And does she forgive the PM’s lack of knowledge of the town’s famous delicacy?

“I’m not a forgiving person really, but go on,” said Dawn.

One supporter told the Prime Minister one of his “biggest worries” was about the impact of Brexit on exports and the food industry.

Mrs May said: “We make fantastic products here and the opportunity is now to really go out there and sell those and be a bit bold and brash about how good we are.”