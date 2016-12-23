Primary school shows its top class progress

A Fleetwood primary school reports a major improvement in progress compared to a year ago.

Latest figures show 78 per cent of St Mary’s Catholic Primary School children reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths compared to the national figure of 53 per cent.

It means St Mary’s was ranked 7th out of the 37 schools across Fylde and Wyre in terms of progress made by pupils.

And according to another set of statistics from educational statistics body, the Fisher Family Trust, the latest figures show how the school is 32 per cent above the natural average compared with 19 per cent above last year and eight per cent below two years ago.

The London Street school says the upturn in results has come against a background of many staff changes at the school. Head teacher Ann Kowalska, who was appointed less than two years ago, said a more stable period of staffing had been one factor.

She said: “Now we are in a very different position and outstanding progress has been made by St Mary’s children with progress measures being significantly above the national expectation for reading, writing and maths.

“It places St Mary’s school within the top 10 per cent of schools in the country.

“Although unlocking a child’s potential is not all about tests and league tables, this is a huge achievement for the children at St Mary’s and worthy of well-deserved celebration. We are incredibly proud of all our children – the results are fantastic and really show the impact of the determination, hard work and dedication of the whole school community. Our children are offered a wide range of learning opportunities at St Mary’s which all contribute to inspiring confident, motivated and independent learners – which in turn leads to achievement.”