Pride as ponies to go on show

Four rescue ponies are putting their pasts behind them to show off their amazing transformations at a top horse show. Buggy, Floss, Charlie and Hope had all been badly neglected until they were taken to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre on the edge of Blackpool.

Now after being restored to full health, they will vie to be crowned Rescue Pony Champion 2017 at Equifest this Saturday, one of the UK’s biggest equestrian events being held at the East of England Showground near Peterborough.

Buggy, Hope and Charlie enjoying their new lives at Penny Farm, Blackpool

Buggy was being eaten alive by maggots when he was found, Floss was weak and neglected, Charlie was underweight and had a severe lice infestation and Hope was emaciated and struggling to survive.

Now all four are flourishing thanks to the dedication of workers at Penny Farm on Preston New Road.

Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Fran Williamson, said: “We are all so proud of the amazing recoveries these four ponies have made and I am very excited to see them perform at Equifest.

“Whatever placings they do or don’t receive at the show, we will still be celebrating what they have achieved given their difficult backgrounds and times they have encountered in their lives. They are also great ambassadors for World Horse Welfare and the high quality of horses and ponies we have for rehoming, so I would ask anyone attending Equifest to give them the big round of applause they deserve.”