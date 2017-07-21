Pretend betrothal with jelly ring led to the real thing

Helen Louise Eastwood and Peter Wood tied the knot at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham surrounded by their family and friends.

The couple, who live in St Annes, first met in Preston and after a lengthy conversation on the phone, things simply fell into place and love blossomed.

Peter, who is director of Lakeview Rest Home in Lytham asked Helen, a hairdresser from Hoghton, to marry him on her birthday in Madrid after spending time in the company of friends.

Guests, some of whom travelled from Australia, joined the couple for the church ceremony, before a reception at the Glendower Hotel in St Annes.

Helen arrived at the church in a 90-year-old buttercup yellow Morris Bullnose, all ready for her big day.

Peter told how during the ceremony the vicar, Godfrey Hurst, reminisced with them about their pretend ‘Tenerife engagement.’

He explained: “We were in a restaurant in Tenerife having dinner when a fundraiser arrived at the table selling products.

“I noticed Helen was distracted and I spotted one of the items which was a jelly rubber ring that flashed amazing colours!

“The fundraiser lit it up for me and later I presented the ring to Helen. The next minute the waiters and other guests began to cheer us.

“We were slightly bemused until the waiter explained, we had just got engaged Tenerife style!

“The best part of the story was that we didn’t have to buy a drink all evening as the restaurant and other guests bought them for us - all in humour of course.”

After the church service, the couple continued the celebrations at the Glendower Hotel where they enjoyed lots of entertainment, including an open mic session for people to share their thoughts and memories of the happy couple.

There was also a pop-up gin bar in memory of Peter’s mum, Marie Wood, who died in April, and the band Soul Convicts provided the music.

Best men were Peter’s brother Nick Wood and nephew Alexander Wood, who is four.

The bridesmaids were Celeste Eastwood, Becky Broome, Hannah O’Neill and Kelby Jackson.

Peter and Helen, who are both 48, said it was an amazing day and thanked the team at the Glendower Hotel.