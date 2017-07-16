Preston and Blackpool just two of four areas without water

Several areas across Lancashire have been without water since yesterday evening.

United Utilities confirmed areas of Preston, Blackpool, St Annes and Lytham has either no water or low pressure.

The water company says houses in the PR3 area of Preston have been experiencing the problem since 6.45pm last night.

Areas of St Annes and Lytham have been suffering since 7.50am this morning and the FY4 area of Blackpool since 9am.

The company has not released any details as to what the problem is or when it will be fixed - only that work is ongoing to get water back up and running in all areas.

Fylde Police says it has received several calls about the problem but has told residents to direct their queries to United Utilities and to follow the current incidents page.