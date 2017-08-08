Power cut hits 6,000 homes

More than 6,000 properties are without power as a result of a network fault.

Power supply problems were reported in Preesall, Knott End, Stalmine and Piling at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Electricity North West said a problem with the high voltage network had caused the outage.

Engineers were sent to fix the problem.

Power was been restored to around 1,250 homes in Pilling before 8pm with most other properties restored by 8.30pm